Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jet CoC to seek 2 months extension for bids from NCLT

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:18 IST
Jet CoC to seek 2 months extension for bids from NCLT

Jet Airways' Committee of Creditors (CoC) on Thursday decided to approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek two months extension of deadline for submission of bids, which expired on Tuesday. The CoC may seek an extension in the deadline in the face of no potential bidder coming forward and also due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns as it feels that it may not get the desired results if it were to go for liquidation of assets at this stage, according to sources privy to the development.

The bankers' committee had on February 18 set the new deadline of March 10, for submission of bids for the grounded airline after South American conglomerate Synergy Group and New Delhi-based Prudent ARC failed to meet the deadline. According to sources, Synergy Group had backed out of the bidding process over the slot issues.

The March 10 deadline was set after Russia's Far East Asia Development Fund evinced interest in Jet Airways. Against this backdrop, the CoC extended the deadline for submission of bids to March 10.

The cash-strapped airline, which was grounded in April 2019, owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, with those from the public sector having significant exposure. The NCLT on June 20, 2019, had admitted the insolvency petition filed by the lenders' consortium led by State Bank against Jet Airways. The tribunal has also appointed Ashish Chhauchharia of Grant Thornton as the resolution professional for the crippled airline..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya Airways suspends flights to and from Rome, Geneva due to coronavirus

Kenya Airways has suspended flights to and from Rome and Geneva, the company said on Thursday, adding to a long list of airlines worldwide that have grounded flights or modified their services in response to the coronavirus outbreak....

British oil and gas body instigates travel restrictions at offshore platforms

Britains oil and gas sector association OGUK on Thursday banned people from travelling to offshore installations such as platforms if they have travelled to certain countries affected by the coronavirus in the previous 14 days.The ban comes...

BJP won't stake claim to form government in MP: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the BJP will not stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to rumours that Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government wont be able to complete its ...

Canada at risk from Russian, Chinese interference - security committee

Canadas democracy is at risk from interference by China and Russia, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government must do more to build up its defenses, a special security body said on Thursday.The national security and intelligence committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020