Linking of voter ID with Aadhaar under consideration, says govt

The government is considering linking of electoral data with Aadhaar system to weed out duplication of entries and make electoral roll error-free, Parliament was informed on Thursday

To a question on whether government proposes to use Aadhaar as a Voter I-card or link Aadhaar with the voter list, Minister of Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad in a reply in Rajya Sabha said, "As per information received from Legislative Department, a proposal to amend Representation of the People Act, 1951, to enable linking of Electoral data with Aadhaar system, is under consideration..." He added that this would ensure "preparation of error free electoral roll" and "prevent duplication of entries"

To another question on whether Government proposes to introduce "One Nation, One ID Card", Prasad said that as per information received from Registrar General and Census Commissioner India, Ministry of Home Affairs, there is currently no such proposal under consideration.

