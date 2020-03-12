Left Menu
LAVA launches non-internet digital payment solution

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:45 IST
Handset maker LAVA International on Thursday launched LAVA Pay, a digital payment solution that does not require internet connectivity. "The app comes with the highest security standards and enables feature phone users to conduct digital transactions in a simplified manner. The Lava Pay app will come pre-installed in the company's all upcoming feature phones," a statement said. In order to send or pay money from the app, users have to enter the phone number of the receiver, payment amount and the transaction Pass Code. Once the transaction is complete, both the sender and the receiver will receive an alert immediately. The app will also enable users to check their account balance, the statement said adding that users can visit their bank to configure application and start transacting. * * * * * MultiLiving raises USD 6 mn from Lodha Ventures MultiLiving, a real estate platform, on Thursday said it has raised USD 6 million from Lodha ventures.

The platform, which has launched operations in Mumbai, enables tenants to rent curated homes with a personal concierge and added services. "All our apartments are carefully selected in the niche societies and gated communities. We carefully screen every potential tenant who will love and take care of the home like it was their own. However, the final decision stays with the owner," Pankaj Singh, CEO and founder of MultiLiving, said.

* * * * * Amazon to enable Indian customers to shop using voice Amazon on Thursday said it will enable Indian customers to shop using voice, powered by Alexa. Customers can now use voice commands to search, add to cart, check order status and proceed to checkout, a statement said.

"At launch, the voice offering is available on the Amazon shopping App on Android devices only. Customers have to update the latest version of the app available on the Google Play Store," it added. The statement said that while voice experience launched is primarily in English, Alexa can understand proper nouns and regional words across various languages.

* * * * * * Swiss Re India appoints Hadi Riachi as India branch CEO Leading global insurance major Swiss Re on Thursday appointed Hadi Riachi as the chief executive of India branch operations to succeed G Satish Raju. The appointment is effective April 1 and subject to regulatory approvals. Riachi joined Swiss Re in 2015 as head of property and specialties for corporate solutions in Shanghai and most recently, he was the head of North Africa.

Riachi will be based in Mumbai and will be driving growth across Swiss Re's property & casualty and life & health business lines in India. Swiss Re considers India as a high-growth market in Asia which it feels will drive 50% its total business..

