New York Fed says it will introduce new repo operations and change maturities of Treasury purchases
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it will introduce new repo operations and start purchasing a range of maturities as part of it's monthly Treasury purchases.
The central bank will offer $500 billion in a three-month repo operation at 1:30 pm eastern Thursday. On Friday, the Fed will offer an additional $500 billion in one-month repo. Read more about the Fed's operations here: https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/opolicy/operating_policy_200312a
