New York Fed says it will introduce new repo operations and change maturities of Treasury purchases

  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:47 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:47 IST
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it will introduce new repo operations and start purchasing a range of maturities as part of it's monthly Treasury purchases.

The central bank will offer $500 billion in a three-month repo operation at 1:30 pm eastern Thursday. On Friday, the Fed will offer an additional $500 billion in one-month repo. Read more about the Fed's operations here: https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/opolicy/operating_policy_200312a

