Airbus: End of Washington state tax break of Boeing just 'initial step'

  Updated: 13-03-2020 01:34 IST
Europe's Airbus on Thursday welcomed a move by Washington state to remove what it called "illegal subsidies" to Boeing, but said the U.S. planemaker had received billions of dollars in other subsidies and tax breaks.

The Washington state Senate voted on Thursday to remove an aerospace tax break for Boeing that had been contested by the European Union, sending the measure to Washington state Governor Jay Inslee for a potential signature.

Boeing said the move would bring the United States into compliance with World Trade Organization rules, but Airbus said it marked only "initial steps" and it remained to be seen how other aid provided to Boeing by the state of Kansas and some U.S. federal agencies would be addressed

