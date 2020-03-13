Left Menu
Development News Edition

Listen to your favourite show 'Permanent Roommates' on Audible Suno for free

Audible Suno, the revolutionary new app loaded with innumerous audio series has launched a new season of the hit show 'Permanent Roommates titled He Said, She Said'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 14:30 IST
Listen to your favourite show 'Permanent Roommates' on Audible Suno for free
The 20 episode series covers the everyday life of Mikesh & Tanya, in a way you've never heard them before. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Audible Suno, the revolutionary new app loaded with innumerous audio series has launched a new season of the hit show 'Permanent Roommates titled He Said, She Said'. The new season is in an all-new, powerful audio format offering a fresh, new look into Mikesh and Tanya's relationship, available completely free of cost to everyone. The series is back on popular request after a wait of over four years and was The Viral Fever's most loved and celebrated web-series.

Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said, is an all-new season. Set between season 1 and 2, including relatable anecdotes from the lives of our beloved Permanent Roommates - Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) & Tanya (Nidhi Singh). It takes place when the couple finally moved in together after Mikesh has returned from the US. From dividing household responsibilities to planning surprises for one another, we see how Tanya and Mikesh navigate through the ups-and-down of their relationship, only to realize that while they often drive each other bonkers, they can't function without each other either!

The season will feature 20 episodes, each lasting approx 20 minutes. The audio-only format is expected to elevate the listener experience, as they use their imaginations to create Mikesh and Tanya's world in their own personalized way. Listeners will experience much-loved characters like Ritu (Nidhi Bisht), Leo (Anandeshwar Dwivedi) and Purushottam (Deepak Mishra) who add flavour to the season in their own unique ways, and of course unique voices!

There are also some new characters who will be introduced in some of the episodes to add more spice to the couple's life and relationship. "I was ecstatic when I got the call that we would be doing something new with Permanent Roommates. Mikesh and Tanya are both very close to my heart and it's amazing to be able to portray them in a new format. Audio is such a powerful tool for storytelling and I'm so excited for everyone who has loved and supported Permanent Roommates to experience new moments in such a relatable and engaging way", stated Sumeet Vyas, the actor who portrays lead character Mikesh.

"Permanent Roommates is one of the most-watched and loved shows from the house of TVF Originals. Bringing it back in the audio format has been a wonderful journey and with Audible Suno, we found great collaborators to mark its return, in a new and exciting way. We hope to deliver on the promise of entertaining and engaging the vast community of listeners eagerly waiting for Mikesh & Tanya to return", stated Shreyansh Pandey, Executive Producer. "We are excited to bring 'Permanent Roommates - He Said, She Said' to Audible Suno; in an all-new audio format to our young and young-at-heart listeners. The show has a huge following and we believe the audio format will amplify the overall experience - giving listeners the feeling that they're a part of this incredibly funny and intimate relationship between Mikesh and Tanya. At Suno we are continually pushing the boundaries of storytelling and 'Permanent Roommates - He Said, She Said' is another fine example of that", said Shailesh Sawlani, Head, Audible India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Government enjoined by Constitution to protect human rights

As March marks Human Rights Month, the government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to advancing and protecting human rights.Government is enjoined by the Constitution to advance and to protect, without fear or favor, peoples democra...

Soccer-Top flight French domestic club soccer suspended until further notice

Frances top flight Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 domestic soccer club tournaments will be suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus health crisis, the leagues organisers said on Friday.The French domestic soccer cancellation marks the lat...

Scientists detail first known person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in US

Scientists have detailed the first known locally-transmitted case in the US of the novel coronavirus infection, COVID-19, tracing it to a man who contracted the disease from his wife travelling from Wuhan, China. According to the researc...

I crossed over & came back; now I am firmly in saddle: Ajit

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Friday touched upon his short-lived rebellion last year, which saw him briefly joining hands with the BJP, and said he was now firmly in the saddle. In November last year, the senior NCP leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020