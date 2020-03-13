Left Menu
PayPal unveils ElderCare@PayPal initiative to employees

  • Chennai
  Updated: 13-03-2020 15:35 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:35 IST
Chennai, Mar 13 (PTI): Digital payments player PayPal on Friday said it has unveiled an 'ElderCare@PayPal' initiative offering holistic wellness for parents of its employees. The company said the initiative was part of its efforts to provide employees with a supportive environment and covers parental health including physical and financial conditions.

In a statement, the company said the programme would also cover tier II and III cities besides major cities and towns. "At PayPal, inclusion as our core value is not only about including employees in every aspect of their work life, but about practising inclusion of their families as well," PayPal India, Head-HR, Jayanthi Vaidyanathan said.

"Our new ElderCare initiative is another step over and above our suite of programmes around child and partner care. The programme offers special initiatives and services for their parents and parents-in-law," Vaidyanathan, also senior director, Human Resources at PayPal India, said.

Some of the benefits of the programme include comprehensive health check, counselling assistance, home visit of doctors or physiotherapists, yoga sessions among others..

