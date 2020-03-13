Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Yes Bank

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:43 IST
HDFC to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Yes Bank
Image Credit: ANI

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will invest Rs 1,000 crore into cash-strapped Yes Bank for an equity stake as per the RBI-mandated reconstruction scheme for the troubled lender. "The Corporation is investing in 100 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each of Yes Bank for a consideration of Rs 10 per share (including Rs 8 premium) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,000 crore," HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

This investment is likely to result in the Corporation (Housing Development Finance Corporation) holding in excess of 5 percent shareholding in Yes Bank, with the final shareholding to be determined based on the final Scheme of Reconstruction and share issuance thereunder, it said. As per the Scheme of Reconstruction, 75 percent of the total investment by the Corporation would be locked in for three years.

HDFC said the investment deal is to happen for a cash consideration and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2020. As per the RBI-approved reconstruction plan for Yes Bank, the country's largest lender SBI will pick up 49 percent stake in the cash-strapped private sector lender by infusing Rs 7,250 crore.

SBI will have to maintain at least 26 percent shareholding for three years. Among other investors who informed about the capital infusion on Friday, peers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank said they will infuse Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 600 crore, respectively.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the reconstruction scheme keeps at its core the protection of depositors' interest, providing stability to Yes Bank and keeping a stable financial environment and banking system. The RBI superseded Yes Bank's board on March 5 and put the lender under a moratorium, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per account till April 3 due to the precarious financial condition and its inability to raise the much-needed capital which it had been trying for over one year under its new MD & CEO Ravneet Singh Gill.

Sitharaman said the moratorium on the bank will be lifted within 3 days of notification of the reconstruction scheme. Shares of HDFC closed at Rs 2,068.50 on the BSE, up 10.33 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

RBI may go for rate cut before next scheduled policy, says brokerage

The Reserve Bank may go for a rate cut before the next scheduled policy review on April 3, and is likely to slash rates by 0.75 percentage point in 2020 as inflation ebbs, a foreign brokerage said on Friday. Central banks have been cutting ...

Golf-Masters postponed to 'some later date' due to coronavirus

The Masters, which brings together the worlds best golfers in April for the years first major, has been postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus, Augusta National Golf Club said on Friday. People from all over the world attend th...

Coronavirus forces Warren Buffett to cancel 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

Warren Buffett on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic forced him to cancel Berkshire Hathaway Incs annual shareholder weekend, the largest gathering in corporate America, because the safety of participants and the wider community was param...

China's Nanjing to give out vouchers to spur consumption amid epidemic

Chinas eastern city of Nanjing will give out 318 million yuan 45 million in vouchers to its citizens to spur spending hit by the coronavirus epidemic, according to a report from the Nanjing Daily, a local state-owned paper.The vouchers, int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020