Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI may go for rate cut before next scheduled policy, says brokerage

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:46 IST
RBI may go for rate cut before next scheduled policy, says brokerage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank may go for a rate cut before the next scheduled policy review on April 3, and is likely to slash rates by 0.75 percentage point in 2020 as inflation ebbs, a foreign brokerage said on Friday. Central banks have been cutting rates and injecting liquidity to counter economic slowdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We expect the RBI MPC (monetary policy committee) to cut rates by 25 per cent before or on April 3 with inflation having peaked," Bank of America Securities said in a report released a day after official data said there has been a cool-off in inflation to 6.6 per cent in February. It added that the RBI, which is contract-bound to ensure inflation is between 2-6 per cent, will also take the call on a rate cut on falling global growth and further easing by the US Fed on top of the surprise 0.50 per cent cut.

"An immediate RBI rate cut will lower lending rates for banks' MSME/retail/mortgage loans before the 'busy' industrial season ends in March," the brokerage said. Its peer Barclays had also opined on Thursday that there can be a possibility of a rate cut between the policies.

After the cut ahead of the April 3 policy or on that date, RBI will deliver another rate cut at the June review and go for a pause after cutting again in October, it said, lowering its inflation expectations for FY21 to 4 per cent from 4.8 per cent earlier. BofA said the core inflation is well contained at 3.6 per cent as per the latest data print. On growth, which seems to be accorded priority by the central bank as seen in the actions over the last one year, the brokerage said the March quarter GDP expansion will come at an "anemic" 4.3 per cent with downside risks.

It said that the growth number for FY21 will come at 5.4 per cent, up from the 4.8 per cent in FY20. Amid talk of a review of the flexible inflation targeting framework, it said the revised contracts will introduce growth and financial stability as co-objectives of monetary policy along with price stability. The brokerage also said that there is a likelihood of a 0.3 per cent slippage in the 3.5 per cent fiscal deficit target set in the budget, but underlined that this is below the 4.5 per cent long-run average..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus scare: Delhi HC decides not to insist on personal appearance of parties unless it is indispensable.

Coronavirus scare Delhi HC decides not to insist on personal appearance of parties unless it is indispensable....

Delhi HC holds emergency meeting over coronavirus, decides to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March 16.

Delhi HC holds emergency meeting over coronavirus, decides to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March 16....

PIL in HC seeks govt steps to curb spread of coronavirus

A social worker here has filed a public interest litigation PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking its direction to the Maharashtra government as well as the Centre to take steps to curb the spread of coronavirus. The PIL was filed before Act...

Indian medical team in Italy to test stranded Indians for coronavirus

A medical team from India reached Italy on Friday to test stranded Indian nationals for the coronavirus so that they can be brought back. The death toll from COVID-19 jumped over 5,000 on Friday as the number of cases around the world toppe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020