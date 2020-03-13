Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thermax announces 350pc interim dividend for 2019-20

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:51 IST
Thermax announces 350pc interim dividend for 2019-20

Engineering firm Thermax on Friday announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for 2019-20

"The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. March 13, 2020 have approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (350 per cent), for the financial year 2019-20," a BSE filing said

According to statement, the dividend will be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members on March 23, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus scare: Delhi HC decides not to insist on personal appearance of parties unless it is indispensable.

Coronavirus scare Delhi HC decides not to insist on personal appearance of parties unless it is indispensable....

Delhi HC holds emergency meeting over coronavirus, decides to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March 16.

Delhi HC holds emergency meeting over coronavirus, decides to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March 16....

PIL in HC seeks govt steps to curb spread of coronavirus

A social worker here has filed a public interest litigation PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking its direction to the Maharashtra government as well as the Centre to take steps to curb the spread of coronavirus. The PIL was filed before Act...

Indian medical team in Italy to test stranded Indians for coronavirus

A medical team from India reached Italy on Friday to test stranded Indian nationals for the coronavirus so that they can be brought back. The death toll from COVID-19 jumped over 5,000 on Friday as the number of cases around the world toppe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020