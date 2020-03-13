Thermax announces 350pc interim dividend for 2019-20

Engineering firm Thermax on Friday announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for 2019-20

"The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. March 13, 2020 have approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (350 per cent), for the financial year 2019-20," a BSE filing said

According to statement, the dividend will be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members on March 23, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

