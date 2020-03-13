DGCA asks int'l airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation fees amid coronavirus outbreak

Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked international airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation and reschedule charges or look at providing any other incentive, amid coronavirus outbreak. "In light of hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call, accordingly," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

The circular, dated March 12, has been addressed to all scheduled international airlines operating to/from India. "In the current scenario, it would be appropriate if airlines support their passenger in this tough time by waiving off cancellation/reschedule charges or by providing any other incentive," it said.

A Lufthansa spokesperson said the group would be suspending some of its flights to Indian destinations "from March 14 to/ including March 16". "In the meantime, Lufthansa Group has extended its waiver policy that already offers customers extensive rebooking options for existing and future bookings," the spokesperson said.

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said there is temporary capacity rationalisation in domestic as well as international network due to drop in demand. "We have waived off cancellation charges for all domestic tickets booked on or before March 1, 2020 and for all international tickets booked on or before March 12, 2020," the spokesperson said..

