Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma offers US virus test kits, masks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 00:33 IST
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma offers US virus test kits, masks

Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma on Friday offered the United States 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks, as the country faces a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease. In a statement on Twitter, the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba said, "drawing from my own country's experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus." "We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!" he said in the statement, which was posted by the Jack Ma Foundation.

Ma, who is China's richest man, said that over the past weeks, his organizations had helped provide similar supplies to virus-hit countries such as Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain. "The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country," Ma said. "We can't beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons," Ma said.

The US government has come under heavy criticism for the slowness of testing for the virus, and public health officials have rebuked President Donald Trump for playing down the seriousness of the fast-spreading pandemic. Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner in the race to face Trump in elections in November, slammed the lack of test kits on Thursday.

"The administration's failure on testing is colossal, and it's a failure of planning, leadership and execution," the former vice president said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Global sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreakOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. The Hellenic Olympic Committee HOC suspended the re...

How the longest bull run in history ended in pandemic panic

As a collapse in the oil price unleashed chaos in financial markets, Madrid money manager Diego Parrilla phoned a colleague who agreed they had better head to work early in the morning.By daybreak in Europe, the price of crude oil had falle...

Athletics-Semenya switches to 200m in Tokyo Olympics bid

South African middle distance athlete Caster Semenya is aiming to run in the 200 metres at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, competing over a distance that would allow her to avoid World Athletics regulations limiting her testosterone levels. Semeny...

India reports second death from coronavirus

India reported its second death from coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said httpspib.gov.inPressReleseDetail.aspxPRID1606408 on Friday.The patient was a 68-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension and died in the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020