Hangyo to Launch Premium Gourmet Series of Ice Creams in Mumbai on March 15th

MUMBAI, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Karnataka's multi-state top selling brand Hangyo ice cream will scale up its product range and launch it in the Financial capital of India - Mumbai on March 15, 2020. They are all set to launch their new brand 'YO'. With an exciting range of seven gourmet varieties, it is created to win the hearts of Mumbaikars and that of millions of ice cream lovers across the southern states of India. YO, the new super premium brand from multiple award winning Hangyo ice creams manufacturing will see a grand launch in Mumbai on 15th March 2020 at Hotel Kohinoor Continental on Andheri-Kurla Road in Andheri. Film and TV artistes Ms. Priya Bapat and Ms. Rashmi Desai will be a special attraction at the launch ceremony. A galaxy of guests including Shri Ullas Kamath, Joint Managing Director, Jyoti Laboratories of Bengaluru; Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Institutions Mumbai; Shri Shyamsundar Keshkamath, IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax Bhubaneshwar, Odisha; Shri Rajendra Kamath, CFO Reliance Retail Limited, Mumbai and Shri Shivanand Shetty, President Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) Mumbai will make the inaugural function a grand success with their gracious presence.

Hangyo is one of the top-selling brands in entire South India, it is now poised to launch a scintillating range of premium ice creams in great flavours which will leave ice cream aficionados spellbound with the aroma and taste. YO would be an associate brand which will comprise of premium gourmet series of ice creams with the catch line 'Made From Milk and Cream'. Hangyo believes in delivering quality in line with the expectations of the consumers and for this the brand even goes an extra mile. It has taken a lot to bring this spectacular brand to what it is today. With the new YO brand hitting the market on March 15, 2020 the portfolio of Hangyo will be in an enviable situation. The YO range has been fortified by nutrients like Omega -3, 6 and 9 with 14 per cent fat. Behind the great taste, essential nutrients, wonderful and unique packaging their Research and Development team contribution is the most, that is always eternally hungry for innovation. The affinity for experimenting and a positive spirit fits perfectly into the company's slogan 'Share a Smile.' The series of YO will be mainly marketed in all A class retail outlets of Hangyo and in all modern trade outlets present in all the seven states of distribution to begin with. About Hangyo: Hangyo Ice cream started its journey from the revolutionary Softee ice cream in the 2000. Today Hangyo ice creams is part of Rs. 250 crore Group which diversified into ice cream production as early as 2003 diversifying from its line-up of dairy products. Hangyo Ice Creams Private Limited, being also an ISO 22000 - 2005 certified company, has won many awards at the national level. Hangyo won the WCRC Mumbai award for the India's Fastest Growing Brand in the top 50 Brands. Next being The Dupont Great Indian Ice Cream Contest in the year 2017 in which Hangyo won 2 Gold , 3 Silver 1 Bronze award. Hangyo ice creams received the Indywood Business Excellence (IBC) Award-F&B sector, powered by IBC. Today Hangyo Ice Creams Private Limited has been one among the Top 15 companies in the ice cream industry in India. Hangyo has successfully established itself in seven states with more than 16000 retail outlets. PWR PWR.

