Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veego gets DoP nod to hold 100 pc equity in Wintac

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 17:02 IST
Veego gets DoP nod to hold 100 pc equity in Wintac

Pharma firm Wintac on Saturday said its promoter Veego Pharma, LLC has got approval from the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, to hold up to 100 per cent shares in the company. "Veego has now been accorded the approval of the DOP vide letter dated March 13, 2020, for 100 per cent FDI, thereby enabling Veego to hold up to 100 per cent shares in the Company," it said in a BSE filing.

Wintac received letter dated March 13, 2020 from Veego informing about the receipt of DoP approval and conveying its intention to continue with the delisting process, it added. It said the promoter further confirms that acquisition of shares from the public shareholders shall be made in accordance with the SEBI Delisting Regulations and that Veego will make a public announcement for the same.

The promoter, being a foreign entity, is required to obtain prior approval of the DoP for any increase in its shareholding. Accordingly, a fresh application was made by Veego on March 27, 2019 to the DoP seeking its consent for increasing its shareholding up to 100 per cent in the company. On June 13, 2019, Wintac had received proposal from its promoter Veego Pharma, LLC reaffirming its intention seeking voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company from the BSE.

Accordingly, in compliance with the provisions of SEBI Delisting Regulations, approvals of the company's board and its public shareholders were obtained..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: No confirmed patient in Chhattisgarh yet

Samples of 17 persons including two students of a Law University and a CRPF jawan from Kerala who were screened for possible coronavirus infection have tested negative, a health official in Chhattisgarh said on Saturday. So far no confirmed...

Italians sing out from balconies during coronavirus lockdown

Italians blocked in their homes by the coronavirus outbreak joined together to sing patriotic songs from their balconies, a defiant response to a crisis that has pushed the countrys health system to the limit and turned daily life on its he...

UK set to follow Europe in banning large events over virus: reports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced criticism for his countrys light touch approach to tackling the coronavirus outbreak, is preparing to review its approach and ban mass gatherings, according to government sources Saturday....

Rwanda's 1st coronavirus patient is Indian

An Indian national in Rwanda has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the east African country, health officials said on Saturday. The countrys health ministry, in a statement, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020