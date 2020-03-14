Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Austria announces massive aid package to control economic fallout

Coronavirus: Austria announces massive aid package to control economic fallout
Image Credit: Flickr

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Austria will provide 4 billion euros to deal with economic fallout due to the coronavirus outbreak.
  • The funds will cover items such as bridge loans and credit guarantees to shore up businesses' liquidity.
  • Austria has had 602 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death so far, and the disease is spreading fast.

Austria is making 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) immediately available to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the conservative-led government said on Saturday as it ditched a central pledge to balance its budget.

Austria has closed its borders to most arrivals from neighboring Switzerland and Italy because of the coronavirus outbreaks there and is in the process of implementing measures to slow the disease's spread, shutting schools and most shops other than those selling food and medicine. "A balanced budget is always important, but Austrians' health, jobs, and a stable economy is more important," Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel told a government news conference, referring to his and fellow conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's top economic target.

The initial 4 billion euro "corona crisis fund" would cover items such as bridge loans and credit guarantees to shore up businesses' liquidity, Kurz said. Help with shortening working hours for staff and deferring taxes would also be provided. "It will not be the last measure that we take in this area, but it is the first quick, necessary measure to react immediately," Kurz said.

Bluemel is due to give a budget speech on Wednesday. He said that instead of focusing on balancing the books his budget would spell out "the bitter truth of this crisis", and be aimed primarily at helping the country overcome it. In the past, Bluemel and his party have opposed any move towards more flexibility on the European Union's deficit rules.

In January, the month in which Bluemel's conservatives struck a coalition deal with the Greens and returned to power, he said he opposed any loosening of those EU budget rules, even to enable spending on climate measures. But in light of the coronavirus pandemic the European Commission, which enforces those rules, has said it will give member states flexibility on budget deficits and state aid.

Austria has had 602 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death so far, and the disease is spreading fast.

Italy, across the border, has more than 17,000 cases and 1,200 deaths. The disease first reached Austria from Italy, and the mountainous west of the country wedged between Italy and Germany has been the hardest hit. The ski resort of St Anton am Arlberg and the whole valley of another top resort, Ischgl, were put under quarantine on Friday because of clusters there.

Another resort town, Heiligenblut, was put under quarantine on Saturday. Anyone who has been to those towns since Feb. 28 or has been in contact with those people must self-isolate for 14 days, Kurz said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Super Rugby suspended due to coronavirus fears

Super Rugby will be put on hold after this weekends matches in the wake of New Zealand announcing that travelers entering the country must self-isolate for 14 days due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. SANZAAR, who run the Southern He...

Delhi riots: Five more arrested in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case

The Delhi Police have arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharmas murder during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials saidThe accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoai...

12 lakh passengers screened for coronavirus, 10-15% drop in domestic passenger traffic

Health authorities at various airports across the country have conducted Covid-19 virus screening for nearly 12 lakh passengers who came into India, of whom only 3,225 were referred for further tests, union civil aviation minister Hardeep S...

Multiple rockets hit Iraq's Taji base for second time in a week

Several Iraqi air defence servicemen were critically wounded on Saturday as multiple rockets hit a military base which houses U.S.-led coalition troops, in the second such strike in a week, the military said. Iraqs Joint Operations Command ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020