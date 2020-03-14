CPI(M) condemns hike in fuel prices, says it's injustice

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI): Kerala unit of the CPI(M) on Saturday slammed the Centre's decision on hike in petrol and diesel rates even as there was a fall in international oil prices. Terming such a move during an epidemic like COVID-19 as gross injustice to the people, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the decision came at a time when the crude oil price in the international market was at the lowest in the last 20 years.

The Central government hiked excise tax by Rs three per litre on petrol and diesel. This is happening when the crude oil price in the world is at the lowest in last 20 years, he said. "The decision to raise the price at a time when people were worried about COVID-19 is gross injustice to the people," Balakrishnan said.

He also said the ruling party of the country has got no commitment to the people. "A strong protest should be raised against the policies of the Central government policy. We also demand immediate withdrawal of the hike," he said.

Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre in case of petrol and to Rs 4 in case of diesel, an official notification said.

Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10. The increase in excise duty would in normal course result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of slump in international oil prices.

