HMSI recalls certain units of 3 scooter models to replace rear cushion

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Saturday said it is recalling a certain number of units of three of its scooter models to rectify and replace the rear cushion. The company is recalling units of Dio, Activa 125 and 6G, manufactured between February 14 to 25, 2020, HMSI said in a statement.

"Honda has identified a suspected quality issue in the rear cushion which may result in oil leakage or breakage and may lead to vehicle imbalance," it added. The recall will start in mid of March 2020, as a precautionary measure to check and replace the suspected part (rear cushion), HMSI said.

The concerned part if in the defective lot will be replaced free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the identified vehicle, it added. The company, through its dealers, will proactively notify customers via call/e-mail / SMS for inspection of their vehicle from Saturday, the two-wheeler major said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

