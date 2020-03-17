Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE sets new limit of 5% for stocks' daily drops as of Wednesday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-03-2020 23:52 IST
UAE sets new limit of 5% for stocks' daily drops as of Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

Shares in the United Arab Emirates stock exchanges starting from Wednesday will be allowed to drop a daily maximum of 5% from their previous day closing price, state news agency WAM reported.

It cited a decision by the UAE's Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri as saying the stock market could increase the limit to 7% for select stocks based on criteria that need to be approved by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The minister is also the chairman of SCA. The decision is valid as of Wednesday's trading session until further notice from the authority, it said.

Stocks were allowed a daily 10% drop earlier. The decision comes amid market volatility in regional markets due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and plunging oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WTI oil price slides to lowest in 17 years

Benchmark WTI oil slumped to the lowest level since 2003 to just above USD 25 per barrel as the coronavirus slashes global demand for crudeWTI slid to USD 25.08 per barrel at one point before recovering slightly to trade at USD 25.55, down ...

4 passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from train

Four Germany-returned passengers with home quarantine stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garibrath Express train at Palghar station, around 100 kms from Mumbai, on Wednesday after co-passengers raised an ala...

103-year-old Iran woman survives coronavirus: report

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered after being infected with the new coronavirus, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease. The unnamed woman had been hospitalised in the cent...

BRIEF-IKEA Denmark Says All Stores Are Temporarily Closed Due To Coronavirus

March 18 Reuters - IKEA DENMARK SAYS ALL PHYSICAL STORES ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED Source text in Danish httpswww.ikea.comdkdastoressammen-passer-vi-pa-hinanden-pubd1bb7e20 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020