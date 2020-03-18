Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cruise ship stranded off S.Africa coast over virus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Capetown
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 05:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 03:26 IST
Cruise ship stranded off S.Africa coast over virus fears
Representative Image Image Credit:

More than 1,700 people are stranded on a cruise and a cargo ship off the coast of South Africa's Cape Town over fears that some of them are infected with coronavirus, the ports authority have said. Transnet, South Africa's maritime authority, on Tuesday said it "held off port limits" two ships after a crew member on board one of the vessels "began to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19".

The crew member had been on a flight from Istanbul, Turkey on March 9, with six other people who went onto board cruise liner AIDAmira that sailed to neighboring Namibia. "This is the first suspected case of COVID-19 in a South African seaport," said Transnet.

The crew member flew into South Africa from Turkey and boarded a cargo ship, the MV Corona, on March 11 in Cape Town. However, he quickly developed symptoms associated with coronavirus and the freighter on which he was working as a crew member returned to Cape Town on March 16.

He has been placed in isolation on board the cargo vessel MV Corona, along with another crew member he was with on the flight from Turkey. Authorities later established that six other persons who flew on the same flight from Turkey had boarded a German luxury liner, MV AIDAmira, in Cape Town for a cruise to Namibia.

The six passengers are currently asymptomatic and none of the passengers or crew members on the cruise ship have shown any symptoms. The cruise-liner spokesman confirmed to AFP that "six guests with possible contact are being checked." "We have arranged flights accordingly in order to bring all our about 1,300 guests home quickly...(but) we are lacking clearance from the local authorities," he said.

The cruise liner left Cape Town on March 10 and visited Lderitz and Walvis Bay in Namibia before returning to Cape Town on Monday. Last month, the cruise ship Diamond Princess was quarantined off the coast of Japan when some passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

South Africa has so far recorded 62 positive cases, most of them imported from Europe..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1M licenses of My Office Education provided in Cameroon schools

The Russian developer of office software My Office httpsMyOffice.ruen and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Cameroon have agreed to provide and introduce 1M software licenses of My Office Education in schools and pre-school facil...

Philippines lifts deadline for foreigners to leave north

The Philippines lifted a deadline for thousands of foreign travelers to leave the northern third of the country, including the capital, after quarantining the region due to an increase in coronavirus infections, officials said Wednesday. Th...

No 'ideal' solution for virus-threatened Tokyo Olympics - IOC

The International Olympic Committee acknowledged Wednesday there was no ideal solution to staging this summers Tokyo Olympics as the deadly coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional so...

India going to pay heavy price for govt's inability to act decisively on COVID-19: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the country will have to pay a heavy price for the governments inability to act decisively on curbing coronavirus. Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the Coronavirus . India is g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020