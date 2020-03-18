Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's exports fall, imports from China slump as virus impact widens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 06:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 06:28 IST
Japan's exports fall, imports from China slump as virus impact widens

Japan's exports slipped for a 15th straight month in February as U.S. and China-bound shipments declined, suggesting a cooling of business activity in the world's third-largest economy due to the coronavirus outbreak. Imports from China fell at their fastest pace since 1986 after the virus, which has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide, led to a widespread shutdown of production in the region's largest economy.

Ministry of Finance (MOF) data out on Wednesday showed Japan's exports fell 1.0% from a year earlier in February, dragged by U.S.-bound shipments of cars and metal processing machinery to China. It was the 15th straight month of contraction, marking the longest such run since a 23-month stretch to July 1987 when the height of the country's stock market and real estate bubble was not yet reached, Refinitiv data showed.

The fall was also smaller than a 4.3% decline expected by economists, and followed a 2.6% decrease in January. The data offers the strongest evidence yet of the growing economic impact coronavirus crisis. Many companies complained about the closing of factories in China and declining trade with Asia's largest economy in a Reuters survey published on Wednesday.

That followed a survey the previous day that showed Japanese business confidence slumped to decade lows in march as the spreading coronavirus outbreak is dealing a heavy blow to Japan's economy. By region, Japan's exports to China fell 0.4% year-on-year in February, dragged down by falling shipments of integrated circuit chip manufacturing parts and ground products for chemicals.

U.S.-bound exports, a key destination for Japanese cars and electronics, dropped 2.6% in February, posting a seventh straight month of declines due to falling exports of 3,000-cc cars and semiconductor production equipment. Reflecting weak domestic demand, Japan's total imports shed 14.0%, in line with the median estimate for a 14.4% decrease, dragged down by the sharp drop in imports from China.

Imports from China slumped 47.1% from the previous year, seeing their biggest drop since August 1986, ministry officials said, as the country went into lockdown due to the spreading coronavirus epidemic. As a result, Japan's trade balance recorded a surplus of 1.110 trillion yen ($10.34 billion), its largest since September 2007, versus the median estimate for a 917.2 billion yen surplus. ($1 = 107.3500 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP political crisis: SC refuses to send Registrar General to meet rebel MLAs, defers hearing for tomorrow 10.30 am.

MP political crisis SC refuses to send Registrar General to meet rebel MLAs, defers hearing for tomorrow 10.30 am....

Facebook and Google in talks with Washington to track infections: US media

Facebook and Google are in talks with Washington over potentially using individuals personal data to track and combat the coronavirus outbreak, US media reported. The project would involve collecting location information from Americans smar...

Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death -officials

A patient who was suffering from COVID-19 died in Bangladesh on Wednesday, said healthcare officials, marking the first fatality from the disease in the South Asian country. The patient, aged 70, was also suffering from diabetes, kidney ail...

COVID-19 scare: Puri administration asks tourists to vacate

The district administration of the pilgrim town of Puri on Wednesday has asked tourists to vacate hotel rooms within two days in view of the preventive measures put in place by the Odisha government over novel coronavirus, a senior official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020