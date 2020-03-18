Left Menu
Simplilearn Offers Over 100 Hours of Learning for Free to Tech Professionals Across India

BANGALORE, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global EdTech company and the world's leading digital skills training provider, today announced that they are offering 13 comprehensive foundational programs for Free on their Android mobile app (bit.ly/simplicertified), which has over 1,00,000 learners (coming soon on iOS). These programs offer over 100 hours of learning, covering the latest industry-relevant categories and provide the ease of access via smartphone, making it a convenient on-the-go learning solution. On successful completion, learners also receive a digital certificate for each program. The free programs being offered span across AI and Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Science & Business Intelligence, Cyber Security, Project Management, and Digital Marketing. Each program consists of a comprehensive foundational learning plan which follows Simplilearn's unique learning structure, providing learners with expertly-crafted content.

Speaking about the initiative, Krishna Kumar, CEO & Founder, Simplilearn said, "With the rapid development and adoption of new technologies, it is today a necessity for professionals to upskill and stay ahead of the curve. By introducing free foundational programs on the Simplilearn mobile app, our aim is to support professionals and job aspirants who are seeking self-skilling tools, thereby providing access to quality learning and supporting career growth. Currently, Data Analytics, Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence are the top 3 programs witnessing maximum enrollments." He further added, "Also keeping in mind the ongoing situation with professionals staying away from workplaces, this is an ideal opportunity to effectively utilize time and get introduced to new tech skills that are popular and job-relevant." Having been named the eighth-most influential education brand in the world by LinkedIn, Simplilearn has already helped more than a million professionals across 150 countries to upskill and prepare for the digital future. The company has maintained its leadership position in the space of digital skilling solutions for learners, corporates, and enterprises. About Simplilearn Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. The IDC InfoBrief, How Blended Learning Impacts Training Success (October 2019), found that blended learning methodologies using a combination of virtual instructor-led training (V-ILT), electronic self-paced content, and projects were up to 122 percent more likely to be best in class at transferring knowledge and up to 50 percent more likely to be best in class for cost-effectiveness. Training Industry recognized Simplilearn as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company for 2017-2019. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

