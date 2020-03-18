Left Menu
Due to COVID-19, Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort closed off to tourists till March 31

  Jodhpur
  18-03-2020
The famed Mehrangarh Fort here has been shut from Wednesday till March 31 in view of the threat posed by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, its trust said. In accordance with the state government guidelines, the Mehrangarh Museum Trust, that runs the world famous site, also decided to shut Umaid Bhawan Palace Museum, Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, Jaswant Thada and Ahhichatragarh Fort of Nagaur till March 31.

All these destinations draw large number of tourists, both global and domestic. Karni Singh Jasol, the director of the trust, said these places were major tourist attractions that see many tourists from abroad and within the country for sightseeing every day.

“In view of the threat of coronavirus and to avoid large crowds from assembling at one place, these places have been shut for 14 days from today in adherence to the guidelines of the state government”, the director said. It may be noted that the screening of tourists at the Mehrangarh Fort had been initiated from March 5, coinciding with an Italian tourist couple testing positive for the virus, who had stayed in Jodhpur and also visited the site.

“Starting from March 5, we have screened over 10,000 tourists at the fort till Tuesday,” Jasol said, adding that none of the tourists reported positive during these screenings..

