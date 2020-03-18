MSI to Offer Attractive Discounts on Laptops This Flipkart Big Shopping Day

- Exclusive deals on Gaming and Content Creation series of laptops from 19th March to 22nd March 2020 NEW DELHI, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI has partnered with Flipkart to offer attractive discounts to delight its consumers on the upcoming Big Shopping Day Sale. From powerful gaming laptops with latest graphics like Alpha 15 to their impeccable creator series laptops meant for digital creators, Modern 14, customers can avail discounts up to 25% and 28% respectively. "As a brand, we are always focusing on the needs of the youth and introducing technology and designs that are appreciated by our consumers. With this partnership, we wish to encourage the passion of budding gamers and the digital community in India by making our products more accessible. We look forward to creating an exceptional experience for our consumers and attach new customers to our existing portfolio, commented Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI.

Gamers are always on the look-out for speed, quick cooling fixes and high performance along with digital creators who enjoy aesthetics and art, MSI has in-store some of its most stylish and high-performance laptops on sale. Offers on Flipkart.com include: Gaming Series Alpha 15 With discounts of up to 25%, the Alpha 15 which was initially for INR 94,990 will be now be available for INR 69,990. With features such as Free Sync Technology, Cooler Boost 5 and 7nm Radeon RX 5500M, this laptop provides one of a kind gaming experience for AAA game titles such as Gear 5 and Ghost Reckon Breakpoint.

Processor- Picasso AMD R7-3750H Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 144Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%Srgb Memory- DDR IV 16GB (2666MHz) OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD Graphics Card- Radeon RX 5500M Content Creation Series MSI's Content Creation series delivers true-to-life images with a focus to unleash the creative potential across the country and transform the way content is created. Modern 14 For those in pursuit of a livelier lifestyle, the stylish Modern 14 deliver effortless mobility. This new series lays the foundation of a comprehensive content-creation solution that will continue to grow with innovative new products designed to be the best companions for business elites, young talent and consumers with light content creation requirements.

With discounts of up to 28%, the Modern 14 which was initially available at INR 69,990 will now range between INR 52,990 and INR 49,990. The 14-inch Modern 14 compact metallic chassis weighs only an astonishing 1.19kg, but is still able to offer the power and fully equipped input and output interface. Furthermore, The Modern 14 can also provide up to 10 hours of battery life. The amazingly long battery runtime lets users focus solely on their craft, undisturbed and uninterrupted. Processor- Comet lake I5-10210U Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 60Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%sRGB Memory- DDR IV 8GB (2666MHz) Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce® RAM - (UMA) About MSI Gaming: As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a 'True Gaming' brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to https://in.msi.com/ About MSI Content Creation: MSI is globally recognized as a trailblazer and top brand in digital content creation. Built around MSI's decade-long pioneering tech in gaming, the Content Creation Series packs stunning color accuracy, long-lasting battery life, high fidelity audio and excellent performance into an ultra-portable, stylish chassis for photographers, graphic designers, 3D animators, video editors and other professionals around the world. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com//Content-Creation PWR PWR

