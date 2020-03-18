Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB reallocates $1.4m in Mongolia to improve ability to respond to COVID-19

ADB also approved a $225,000 small-scale technical assistance to strengthen Mongolia’s national capacity for infection prevention and control.

  • ADB
  • |
  • Ulaanbaatar
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:35 IST
ADB reallocates $1.4m in Mongolia to improve ability to respond to COVID-19
“This ADB assistance will improve its ability to respond to and contain the spread of a potential COVID-19 outbreak in the country,” said ADB Country Director for Mongolia Pavit Ramachandran. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reallocated $1.4 million from a health project in Mongolia to procure essential medical equipment for early detection, emergency care, and management of severe respiratory diseases in wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. ADB also approved a $225,000 small-scale technical assistance to strengthen Mongolia's national capacity for infection prevention and control.

"This ADB assistance will improve its ability to respond to and contain the spread of a potential COVID-19 outbreak in the country," said ADB Country Director for Mongolia Pavit Ramachandran. "Building readiness in hospitals and strengthening preparedness are areas identified by the government as among the most pressing requiring immediate assistance."

The $1.4 million in funds is reprogrammed from the Fifth Health Sector Development Project for Mongolia. ADB approved a concessional loan of $30 million for the project in December 2012 to strengthen safe blood transfusion, medical waste management, and hospital hygiene and infection prevention and control.

The reallocated funds are providing more than 570 pieces of equipment for diagnosis and treatment of patients with respiratory conditions at 30 district and provincial general hospitals and 4 tertiary level hospitals in Mongolia. The equipment includes portable digital X-rays, ventilators, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, infusion, and injection pumps and nebulizers.

The small-scale technical assistance will assist in strengthening national resource mapping and coordination. It will introduce an incident management approach and train health workers on infection prevention and control at national and local levels.

ADB has played a key role in strengthening Mongolia's health system since 1993, providing seven loans totaling $167.04 million, eight grants for $40.48 million, and 18 technical assistance projects amounting to $13.45 million. The projects have supported reforms in primary health care, hospital services, and medicine procurement; the establishment of a health insurance framework; and the development of health infrastructure in the capital city and aimag (provincial) centers.

ADB's COVID-19 response in Asia and the Pacific to date includes $2 million to enhance detection, prevention, and response in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Greater Mekong Subregion; another $2 million to support response in all its developing members; and a CNY130 million ($18.6 million) private sector loan to a pharmaceutical distributor, Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., in Wuhan, PRC to support the continued supply of essential medicines and personal protective equipment. ADB also approved a $3 million grant to support

the Philippine government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the purchase of emergency medical supplies and the delivery of effective health care services. ADB also made available $200 million through its Supply Chain Finance Program for companies manufacturing and distributing medicines and other items needed to combat the pandemic.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB ready to do everything it takes to counter turmoil: Schnabel

The European Central Bank is ready to everything in its mandate to ease market turmoil, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday just as Italian bonds suffered their worst selloff since the currency blocs debt crisis.Invoking the ...

Zambia's health ministry confirms first two cases of COVID-19

Zambias health ministry on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19.The patients are a Zambian couple that travelled to France on a 10-day holiday, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said. ...

Rugby-South Africa could go domestic amid coronavirus pandemic

South African Rugby may run a domestic competition featuring its six Super Rugby and PRO14 sides in a bid to keep players match fit ahead of the Springboks scheduled tests against Scotland and Georgia in July. Both international franchise c...

BRIEF-Ricard donates pure alcohol to produce hand sanitizer

Pernod Ricard SA Ricard SAS is donating 70,000 litres of pure alcohol to Laboratoire Cooper, one of Frances leaders in everyday health products, and the leading supplier of hydroalcoholic gels to pharmacies. This will allow Cooper to incre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020