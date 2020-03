BRIEF-New York Stock Exchange To Move Temporarily To Fully Electronic Trading

Intercontinental Exchange Inc: * NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE TO MOVE TEMPORARILY TO FULLY ELECTRONIC TRADING

* NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE TO MOVE TEMPORARILY TO FULLY ELECTRONIC TRADING * INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - ALL-ELECTRONIC TRADING WILL BEGIN WITH MONDAY'S MARKET OPEN

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - EQUITIES AND OPTIONS TRADING FLOORS WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE * INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - TRADING AND REGULATORY OVERSIGHT OF ALL NYSE-LISTED SECURITIES WILL CONTINUE WITHOUT INTERRUPTION

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - CONTINUE TO FIRMLY BELIEVE MARKETS SHOULD REMAIN OPEN AND ACCESSIBLE TO INVESTORS * INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE - NYSE WILL INITIATE ITS BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN AND MOVE, ON A TEMPORARY BASIS, TO FULLY ELECTRONIC TRADING ON MARCH 23

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - ALL NYSE MARKETS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER NORMAL TRADING HOURS DESPITE CLOSURE OF TRADING FLOORS * INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE - ON NYSE'S OPTIONS MARKETS, ELECTRONIC TRADING WILL CONTINUE NORMALLY

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - ON NYSE'S EQUITIES MARKET, EXCHANGE'S DESIGNATED MARKET MAKERS WILL CONNECT TO EXCHANGE ELECTRONICALLY * INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - ON NYSE'S OPTIONS MARKETS OPEN-OUTCRY TRADING WILL BE SUSPENDED WITH CLOSURE OF OPTIONS TRADING FLOORS

* INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC - DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE TRADING FLOORS REPRESENTS A PRECAUTIONARY STEP IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

