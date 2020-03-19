Left Menu
Nutanix platform extended with new features for big data and analytics

Nutanix software brings scale, performance, and simplicity, along with built-in automation and one-click operations, to free data scientists, security teams, and line of businesses to focus on extracting value from data.

These capabilities, part of Nutanix Objects 2.0, including the ability to manage object data across multiple Nutanix clusters for achieving massive scale, increased object storage capacity per node, and formal Splunk SmartStore certification.

Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it extended the Nutanix platform with new features for big data and analytics applications, as well as unstructured data storage.

These capabilities, part of Nutanix Objects 2.0, including the ability to manage object data across multiple Nutanix clusters for achieving massive scale, increased object storage capacity per node, and formal Splunk SmartStore certification. The enhancements add to a cloud platform that is already optimized for big data applications, to deliver performance and incredible scale, while also reducing cost by maximizing existing, unused resources.

Big data workloads demand cloud environments that can efficiently manage extremely large volumes of unstructured data, as well as deliver the high performance necessary to analyze the data in real-time to extract business insight. With companies reliant on business data to create personalized customer experiences, IT teams often struggle with siloes, complexity, and operational inefficiencies. Options currently available do not offer secure, end-to-end solutions to run big data applications that can easily scale.

"Digital transformation requires web-scale storage for enterprise workloads. Object storage is rapidly becoming the storage of choice for next-gen and big data applications. As object storage makes the leap from the cloud to the datacentre and mission-critical workloads, economics must be balanced with performance." said Amita Potnis, research director in IDC's Storage team. "Nutanix is known for flexibility and simplicity. Multi-cluster support and certification with Splunk SmartStore with Nutanix Objects will allow for massive scale at the right price and performance that these workloads require."

Nutanix software brings scale, performance, and simplicity, along with built-in automation and one-click operations, to free data scientists, security teams, and line of businesses to focus on extracting value from data.

The company's subscription licensing model also brings the flexibility to quickly adapt to dynamic business needs. Additionally, by natively integrating object storage services with Nutanix's HCI solution, IT teams can now better leverage unused resources to reduce costs and streamline storage management and administration.

