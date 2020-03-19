Left Menu
GoAir to continue operations in Mizoram, say officials

  • PTI
  • Aizawl
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 09:32 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 09:32 IST
Budget carrier GoAir has decided to withdraw its earlier notification to suspend all flight operations to Mizoram amid the coronavirus scare, officials said. A release issued by the state's information and public relations department said the airline took the call to continue services in Mizoram due to "public appeal".

GoAir would continue its operation on the Kolkata- Guwahati-Aizawl sector, the release said. The Wadia Group-promoted carrier on Tuesday said it has suspended all flights to Mizoram from March 19 till April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It also put on hold the proposed direct flight service between Aizawl and Delhi. "In the light of the suspension order, GoAir has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the public for momentarily conveying about the cancellation of scheduled flights," an official said.

The state's principal consultant for civil aviation, Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana told PTI that GoAir's latest decision was taken in the interest of passengers, who complained that the abrupt suspension would create a lot of problems as they had booked tickets well in advance. He, however, said the airline is yet to intimate about the launch of direct flights between Aizawl and Delhi.

GoAir launched services in Mizoram on October 15, 2019..

