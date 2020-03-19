DBS Bank India Takes Steps to Support COVID-19 Relief Measures

Offers complimentary insurance coverage to DBS Treasures customers Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India DBS Bank India has announced a series of initiatives and support measures to help customers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. DBS has been committed towards making meaningful and valuable contributions in the communities where it operates. In line with this, DBS Bank India has partnered with Bharti AXA and rolled out a complimentary insurance for its Treasures customers in India. This covers all medical conditions, including COVID-19 and up to 10 days of hospitalization, with a cover of INR 5000 per day, for a period of 30 days. Additionally, all DBS customers can purchase health insurance products that are currently offered on the digibank app through their General Insurance partners. DBS offers a contactless experience to all its customers, which means one can do everything in the app without having to go to a branch - transfer funds, avail a personal loan or remit money overseas, all in a few clicks. The bank is conducting periodic meetings with its insurance partners to ensure seamless and end-to-end online access to these facilities and improvisation to the products.

Understanding the need for NRIs to take care of their loved ones in India during these times, DBS Treasures offers an Emergency Global Medical Assist Program that provides 24x7 access to medical support - including guarantee of payments for hassle-free hospitalization and arrangement of emergency medical evacuation for NRIs with dependents in the country. Furthermore, to ensure the wellbeing and safety of customers, the bank is adding an anti-microbial coating across all its ATMs and biometric devices.

Commenting on the measures implemented by the bank, Priyashis Das, Executive Director and Head- Branch Banking and Wealth Management, DBS Bank India said, “We, at DBS Bank have been committed towards making an impact beyond banking. We follow a preemptive approach by anticipating customer needs and offering solutions that meet their end-to-end lifestyle requirements. We recognize the importance of extending our support to customers during this critical time. In view of the evolving situation with COVID- 19, the insurance scheme is designed to give our customers peace of mind if they seek medical treatment, knowing that they are protected. We will continue our endeavor to come together as a community in this time of need.” Globally, DBS has enhanced community support measures for customers by offering complimentary COVID-19 insurance coverage. For SMEs, DBS has rolled out digital initiatives to enable companies in fast tracking their digital adoption and transaction fulfilment needs. Additional financial liquidity relief measures were also introduced to help Singapore SMEs and corporates address their urgent cash-flow needs. About DBS Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS Group is a leading financial services group in Asia with presence in 18 countries. DBS Group’s “AA-” and “Aa1” credit ratings are among the highest in the world. DBS Bank has been present in India for 25 years, having opened its first office in Mumbai in 1994.

DBS Bank India Limited is first among the large foreign banks in India to start operating as a wholly owned, locally incorporated subsidiary of a leading global bank. DBS provides the entire range of banking services for large, medium and small enterprises and to individual consumers in India. In 2016, DBS had launched India’s first, mobile-only bank – digibank, which now has over 2.6 million customers. Currently present across 24 cities, the Bank has been expanding its presence across India since converting to a wholly owned subsidiary. The Bank intends to further expand its presence within the existing cities as well as new locations with over 100 customer touchpoints. Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney, “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker and “Best Bank in the World” by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for eleven consecutive years from 2009 to 2019.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it connects customers and markets across Asia. DBS Group’s Foundation works closely with social enterprises across all its key markets in Asia. PWR PWR

