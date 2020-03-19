Left Menu
Tata Power expands rooftop solar service to 90 cities across India

Tata Power, the country's largest integrated utility, is making a big push for a stronger adoption of clean energy by expanding its rooftop solar offerings to 90 cities.

Tata Power has an installed capacity of 10,763 megawatts. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Power, the country's largest integrated utility, is making a big push for a stronger adoption of clean energy by expanding its rooftop solar offerings to 90 cities. The rollout comes at a time when consumers across all major categories including commercial, industrial, residential and public sector are adopting solar energy as a reliable and sustainable solution to meet their energy needs that also holds tremendous potential to save costs.

Tata Power Solar said on Thursday it has built utility scale projects in 13 states in the country with a total capacity of around 2.76 gigawatts. Praveer Sinha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Power said, solar rooftops not only offer an economical and clean alternative to conventional energy sources but also deliver reliability.

"With the increased adoption of rooftop solar by consumers, we are confident that our solutions will play a big role in improving energy access across the country, in both urban and rural parts," he said in a statement. Ashish Khanna, President of Tata Power (Renewables), said: "It is our endeavour to offer consumers the option of clean and green energy which is not only cost-effective but also helps them in energy conservation. With rooftop solar, we aim to achieve our company's objective of Lighting up Lives."

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10,763 megawatts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

