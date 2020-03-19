 Reddy's launches single-dose prefilled syringes in US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has launched a Naloxone Hydrochloride injection USP in a single-dose prefilled syringe format in the US. The new offer is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride) Injection USP, approved by the US Food & Drug Administration. This product has been designated as a competitive generic therapy by the USFDA and will come in 2 mg/2 mL (1 mg/mL), the company said.

The CGT designation gives the company a 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product. L&T Tech promotes Amit Chadha as deputy CEO Mumbai: L&T Technology Services has elevated Amit Chadha as the deputy chief executive and whole-time director effective April from his present position as the head of sales & business development. The move is part of succession planning and based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Chadha has been on the board of the company since February 2015 and been part of the management team providing business leadership, market direction, and strategic vision.

