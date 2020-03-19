Left Menu
 Reddy's launches single-dose prefilled syringes in US

  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:53 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has launched a Naloxone Hydrochloride injection USP in a single-dose prefilled syringe format in the US. The new offer is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride) Injection USP, approved by the US Food & Drug Administration. This product has been designated as a competitive generic therapy by the USFDA and will come in 2 mg/2 mL (1 mg/mL), the company said.

The CGT designation gives the company a 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product. L&T Tech promotes Amit Chadha as deputy CEO Mumbai: L&T Technology Services has elevated Amit Chadha as the deputy chief executive and whole-time director effective April from his present position as the head of sales & business development. The move is part of succession planning and based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Chadha has been on the board of the company since February 2015 and been part of the management team providing business leadership, market direction, and strategic vision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

