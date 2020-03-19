AC local train services to be suspended in Mumbai
Both the Central Railway and Western Railway have decided to suspend the services of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai from Friday in view of the coronavirus outbreak. A WR spokesperson said that AC locals would be canceled till further notice. Ordinary train services would replace them, he said.
A CR spokesperson said AC local services on Thane- Vashi-Panvel trans-Harbour corridor will be suspended till March-end. The WR operates 12 AC services between Churchgate and Virar, which are often crowded during peak hours.
The CR operates 16 services of AC local on trans- Harbour corridor every day..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
