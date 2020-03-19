Haryana closes Kisan Bazars due to coronavirus

Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board on Thursday has ordered the closure of Kisan Bazars across the state till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"All farmers/vegetable markets shall remain closed till March 31 to avoid large gatherings in view of coronavirus," read the order issued by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners, according to Union health ministry data. The state government already ordered the complete closure of all the government and private schools in the state till March 31.

The Haryana government also decided to close anganwadi centers across the state with immediate effect till March 31. During this period, the anganwadi workers and helpers will come to the centers to perform record maintenance, cleaning and create awareness through home visits about maintaining hygiene to tackle the virus, said a government statement.

