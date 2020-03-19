Left Menu
Development News Edition

US targets UAE-based firms for shipping Iranian oil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 20:48 IST
US targets UAE-based firms for shipping Iranian oil

The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on five companies based in the United Arab Emirates for allegedly shipping oil from Iran in defiance of President Donald Trump's unilateral sanctions. The Treasury Department said that the five companies bought hundreds of thousands of metric tons' worth of oil last year from Iran's state oil company, declaring it to be from Iraq or otherwise disguising its origin.

The sanctions mark a rare US action against firms in the UAE, a close ally of Washington in its campaign against Tehran but also a major trading hub with a significant Iranian expatriate community. "The Iranian regime uses revenues from petroleum and petrochemical sales to fund its terrorist proxies, like the IRGC-QF, instead of the health and well-being of the Iranian people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

He was referring to the Revolutionary Guards' elite Qods force, whose commander, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike in January at Baghdad's airport. The sanctions will block any US assets of the five companies and prohibit any transactions with them.

The five companies are Petro Grand FZE, Alphabet International DMCC, Swissol Trade DMCC, Alam Althrwa General Trading LLC and Alwaneo LLC Co. Trump in 2018 bolted from an internationally backed deal under which Iran scaled back its nuclear program and demanded that all countries stop buying the cleric-ruled nation's oil, its key export.

With the notable exception of China, most countries have reluctantly stopped buying oil from Iran for fear of punishment from the United States. Trump, who is closely allied with Iran's regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Israel, has vowed to curb Tehran's regional influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian Premier League season kicks off with fans despite coronavirus outbreak

Despite fears over coronavirus pandemic, Belarusian Premier League season has kicked off with fans on Thursday. The Football Federation of Belarus BFF Chairman Vladimir Bazanov said there is no reason to postpone or cancel the scheduled com...

Qatar eases exit restrictions on migrant employees in the oil and gas industry

Qatar has removed exit visa requirements for an additional segment of its foreign labour force, including some of those working in the oil and gas industry, according to official tweets posted on Friday.Qatar in 2018 eliminated exit visas f...

EU open to 'coronabonds' to cushion economic fallout - von der Leyen

The European Commission is looking at all instruments at its disposal, including loosening debt rules for member states and issuing common euro zone bonds, to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, its president said on...

COVID-19: Patnaik seeks postponement of Census work

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought postponement of Census operation and related activities in the country over the novel coronavirus pandemicIn a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik said mobilisation for Censu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020