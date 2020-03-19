Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ships from COVID-19 hit nations to be quarantined for 14 days

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:35 IST
Ships from COVID-19 hit nations to be quarantined for 14 days
Representative image Image Credit:

All ships coming from 14 COVID- 19 affected countries will be quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure before they are allowed to enter the dock systems of the Kolkata Port Trust, an official said here on Thursday. This rule will apply till March 31 to vessels from China, Italy, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, Malaysia and Philippines.

However, it does not mean that ships from these countries would be quarantined for 14 days after they arrive at sandheads, KoPT Chairman Vinit Kumar said. "What we want is vessels should not enter our docks within 14 days of leaving ports of these countries. If their sailing period is more than 14 days from their last port of call, they would not be withheld and allowed to enter after mandatory screening protocol," he told PTI.

KoPT has been carrying out preventive measures against COVID-19 since January 29. The Kolkata Port has stopped issuing shore passes to crew members of all ships as the coronavirus threat intensified.

No crew, whether Idian or foreigner, are being allowed to deboard after the ships docked at the Kolkata port. As on March 12, more than 8,100 crew from 470 ships were screened by the KoPT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Wonderla Holidays' amusements parks to remain closed till Mar 31

Wonderla Holidays Ltd on Friday said all amusement parks of the company will remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirusAs part of the preventive measures against COVID-19, all amusement parks...

Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said justice has prevailed after all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were hanged. Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women, he said...

Justice delayed but finally delivered: Smriti Irani on execution of Nirbhaya convicts

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday hailed the execution of Nirbhaya-gangrape convicts and remarked that justice was delayed but has finally been delivered. This is a message to all those who think they can commit crimes against women and...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, total count rises to three

A 69-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally of reported cases in the state to three. A 69-year-old woman from Mohali has tested positive for coronavirus the total number of positive cases in the state has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020