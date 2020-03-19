Left Menu
Implement 'Work from Home' policy for employees: Govt tells cos

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 21:49 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:49 IST
The government on Thursday advised companies to implement 'Work from Home' policy for their staff as part of encouraging "social distancing" to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. In an advisory, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas also said the ministry is examining relaxations under the companies law that could be implemented in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Since companies/ LLPs (Limited Liability Partnerships) are major employers, especially in urban areas, their full participation and cooperation is most essential to fully realise the objective of social distancing as a means to contain the spread, morbidity and mortality due to the disease, he said in the advisory. They have been strongly advised to put in place an immediate plan to implement the 'Work from Home' policy as a temporary measure till March 31.

"All companies/LLPs are advised to implement the 'Work from Home' policy in their headquarters and field offices to the maximum extent possible, including by conduct of meetings through video conference or other electronic/ telephonic/ computerised means," he said. Further, the ministry would come out with a web form for companies/ LLPs to confirm their readiness to deal with the coronavirus threat.

The corporate affairs ministry is implementing the Companies Act as well as the LLP Act..

