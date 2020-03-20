Left Menu
Gyan Anant Vidyalaya Atrauli to be the First Environmental School in Uttar Pradesh

  • Ghaziabad
  Updated: 20-03-2020 10:50 IST
GHAZIABAD, India, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many schools in urban areas to educate children, but rural India lacks this basic infrastructure. Mobius Foundation has stepped in to bridge this gap. The foundation is going to open Gyan Anant Vidyalaya (GAV) in Atrauli village of Ghaziabad district. Environmental education will be the primary focus during academic sessions. Initially, the school will have classes till 7th standard. From the next academic year, the school will offer education till 12th standard. The Gyan Anant Vidyalaya (GAV) will have all the facilities of an urban school, fulfilling the aspirations of the rural youth. The school will work with a different approach and the focus would be on the all-round development of children. The school would create sensitivity among students towards the environment. It believes in the fact that all children have different talents and abilities, which can be nurtured for a greater benefit to society.

Talking about the school Pradip Burman, Chairman-Mobius Foundation, said, "The school aims to create a sense of responsibility among its students towards the environment. The school would impart moral values in students. It will be the first kind of institution teaching students an array of subjects including moral and environmental education. Sustainable education will be encouraged through this approach." He further said that every person should try to conserve nature. Gyan Anant Vidyalaya will play a big role in environmental conservation as it will make children aware of the conservation of nature and natural resources. It will bring change in the thinking of society towards the environment. About Gyan Anant Vidyalaya (GAV): The enrollment process has already started in this school with an intake capacity of 1800 students. Classes will start in the school from the next session. Besides study, the school will also focus on extra and co-curricular activities such as competitive activity, school trips, music bands, sports (indoor and outdoor), literary activity, social service, acting, drama, etc. The school will have a team of experienced teachers who will impart skills and knowledge in students.

Eco-friendly campus based on sustainability The building has direct natural sunlight and cross ventilation at the entrance, windows and rooms are kept airy. Solar power energy is used in the school throughout the day to keep an environment friendly campus. Salient Feature: • Excellent infrastructure, stress free environment, child friendly curriculum.

• Multiple Indoor & Outdoor sports facility which students can practice during the year. • Amphitheatre & Outdoor stage • Study & learning zone.

• After school academy for sports. • Computer Lab with Internet facility • Well-equipped and spacious science labs • Smart classes.

• CCTV surveillance • Student Teacher Ration 25:1 For more details visit: http://gyananantvidyalaya.org/ PWR PWR.

