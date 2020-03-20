Vikram Solar Ranks 32 on Fortune India's Next 500 List

Company listed for the first time on the Fortune Next 500, in 2020 edition KOLKATA, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vikram Solar, one of India's leading module manufacturers and a prominent EPC & rooftop solar solutions provider, has been featured among Fortune India's Next 500 companies in India. This is the first time the company has featured on the coveted list. The company in a statement shared, "This listing is a reflection of the faith that our domestic and international customers put in us. Vikram Solar is committed in contributing to the world's sustainable energy mission, and is undertaking research and development to serve its global customer base while maintaining high quality standards." The Tier-1* PV module manufacturer recently augmented its leadership team by onboarding Mr Saibaba Vutukuri as the company's CEO. Mr Vutukuri comes with over 3 decades of expertise and extensive experience in the renewable and green energy sector.

The company's annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW and the company has shipped over 2.4 GW PV modules globally till date. The company is a PVEL LLC Top Performer and its modules are suitable for harsh environments in Europe, North America and, Asia. With an EPC portfolio of 1055 MW (commissioned + under execution), the company has a proven record to handle utility scale projects (200 MW for APGENCO in Andhra Pradesh, 130 MW for NTPC at Bhadla-Rajasthan, 80 MW for GIPCL at Charanka- Gujarat, 50 MW for NTPC at Mandsaur-Madhya Pradesh, 40 MW for Malwa Solar at Kachaliya- Madhya Pradesh), innovative projects (India's first floating solar) and rooftop projects. Repeat orders from customers such as Airports Authprity of India (Calicut, Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Gaya, Gondia and Kochi) and ISRO are a testament to Vikram Solar's contribution to the growth of Indian solar revolution.

*Bloomberg New Energy Finance About Vikram Solar: Vikram Solar Limited (formerly known as Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd.) is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specializing in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions. With an international presence in 6 continents, the Company is an active contributor in shaping the solar revolution across continents. Carrying forward the extensive manufacturing experience of the Vikram Group, Vikram Solar, since 2006, is building on a 4-decade-old success story. Vikram Solar's annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW. The Company's products comply with the international standards of quality, reliability and performance. As a fully forward- integrated Solar EPC solutions provider, Vikram Solar deploys world-class technology to design, install and commission solar projects worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.vikramsolar.com/ PWR PWR

