Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Industries shares bounce back after 4-day fall; jump over 4 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 11:30 IST
Reliance Industries shares bounce back after 4-day fall; jump over 4 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries bounced back on Friday rising by over 4 per cent, a day after Mukesh Ambani, his wife, and three children marginally raised their personal shareholding in RIL. The scrip jumped 4.34 per cent to Rs 956.95 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 4.36 per cent to Rs 957.75. RIL shares had dropped 17.14 per cent till Thursday in fourth consecutive session of fall.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, his wife, and three children have marginally raised their personal shareholding in Reliance Industries Ltd by acquiring some shares of another promoter group entity. Overall, the promoter group shareholding in the oil-to-telecom conglomerate remains unchanged at 47.45 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mukesh Ambani, who personally held 72.31 lakh shares or 0.11 per cent of RIL, raised his holding to 75 lakh or 0.12 per cent. His wife, Nita too raised shareholding to 75 lakh from 67.96 lakh.

Twins Akash and Isha who held about 67.2 lakh shares, too have raised their holding to 75 lakh. Youngest of the three siblings, Anant, who had only 2 lakh shares in RIL, will raise his holding to 75 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

As coronavirus drives climate protests off streets, activists go online

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Extinction Rebellion climate activists began preparing for a fresh year of protests in 2020, their chief concerns ranged from potential new police and legal restrictions on ...

China reports record number of imported coronavirus cases

Chinas imported coronavirus cases have risen to a record level, according to data released on Friday, with infected travelers reaching ever more provinces adding to pressure on authorities to step up tough entry rules and health protocols.F...

New Zealand cricketers self-isolate for 14-days on return from Australia tour

New Zealand cricketers and support staff members have gone into a 14-day self-isolation period after returning from their aborted Australia tour, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. New Zealand Cricket confirmed that all 15 players and support st...

Turkey postpones events until end-April over coronavirus

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree on Friday postponing all events related to science, culture and art, as it seeks to contain a surge in coronavirus cases.The countrys death toll has reached four, Health Minister Fahrettin Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020