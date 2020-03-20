Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB to hold annual meeting in two stages in view of coronavirus pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:18 IST
ADB to hold annual meeting in two stages in view of coronavirus pandemic

Multilateral lending agency Asian Development Bank (ADB) has decided to hold its 53rd annual meeting in two stages in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The first stage will comprise a reduced-scale meeting of the Board of Governors, predominantly through their appointed representatives, in Manila on May 22, the ADB said in a statement.

"This will enable the Board of Governors to consider ADB's financial statements and net income allocation in line with ADB institutional requirements," the ADB said. The meeting will then be adjourned and reconvened on September 18 for a full-scale second-stage annual meeting at Incheon in South Korea. The meeting will continue till September 21.

The annual meeting was earlier scheduled to be held from May 2 to 5 at Incheon. "The ADB Board of Directors today (Friday) approved a proposal that the annual meeting, originally scheduled for 2-5 May, 2020, in Incheon, Republic of Korea, will be conducted in two stages," said the statement.

The safety of annual meeting participants is of utmost importance, ADB Secretary Eugenue Zurich said. Zurich added, "Following close consultation with the Government of the Republic of Korea, we agreed the adjusted approach to the meeting is appropriate in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." The COVID-19, which has spread its tentacles around the globe, has taken more than 10,000 lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Winter is coming: cooling weather in Brazil could fan coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is landing in South America as summer days in the southern hemisphere draw to a close and winter approaches, potentially worsening the spread of the pandemic in Brazil and other parts of the region, medical experts told Reut...

Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq last week in which two American troops and a British service member were killed. Maybe we shouldnt say yet, said Trum...

Illinois governor orders residents to 'shelter-in-place' starting Saturday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday all state residents to shelter-in-place starting Saturday evening in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All non-essential businesses are to close indefinitely, with exceptions for hospitals, doct...

N.Korea fired unidentified projectile -Yonhap citing S.Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap reported on Saturday citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020