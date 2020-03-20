Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volvo Cars halts Europe, US production

  • PTI
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:21 IST
Volvo Cars halts Europe, US production

Chinese-owned Swedish auto maker Volvo Cars said Friday it would temporarily halt production at its European and US plants in order to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. "Our primary concerns are the health of our employees and the future of our business," CEO Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

The company said there was now a need for "social distancing" in order to reduce the spread of the virus. Production at the carmaker's Belgian plant in Ghent was stopped on Tuesday, and three facilities in Sweden as well as the factory in the US state of South Carolina would be halted from March 26.

Office workers would generally work from home as of March 26 with reduced hours. "With the help of valuable supporting programs put in place by governments and authorities, we have been able to act quickly," Samuelsson said.

The company said it would re-open the plant in Belgium on April 5 and the other facilities on April 14. Some 25,000 employees would be affected in Sweden, and 6,500 and 1,500 in Belgium and the US respectively.

Earlier this month, the carmaker re-opened its four Chinese factories, after extended closures due to the spread of the new coronavirus in mainland China. "We see very positive signs of a normalisation in our Chinese business. There all our factories are up and running again, our headquarters is open and we also see customers being back in showrooms," Stefan Elfstrom, spokesman for Volvo Cars, told AFP.

Also on Friday, truckmaker Volvo AB said it was putting all 20,000 of its Swedish staff on a temporary layoff program, as it was preparing to shut down its production in Gothenburg. The company announced earlier this week it was also halting production in Belgium and at it's French subsidiary Renault Trucks.

Volvo AB has production facilities in 18 countries and Claes Eliasson, spokesman for Volvo AB, said they were also looking into shutting down production in more countries but it was difficult to say exactly where at this time. "We're seeing severe disruptions in the global supplier chain, in the wake of the different measures introduced to limit the spread of infection," Eliasson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Winter is coming: cooling weather in Brazil could fan coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is landing in South America as summer days in the southern hemisphere draw to a close and winter approaches, potentially worsening the spread of the pandemic in Brazil and other parts of the region, medical experts told Reut...

Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq last week in which two American troops and a British service member were killed. Maybe we shouldnt say yet, said Trum...

Illinois governor orders residents to 'shelter-in-place' starting Saturday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday all state residents to shelter-in-place starting Saturday evening in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All non-essential businesses are to close indefinitely, with exceptions for hospitals, doct...

N.Korea fired unidentified projectile -Yonhap citing S.Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap reported on Saturday citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020