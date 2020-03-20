US suspends all routine visa services due to virus
The United States said Friday it was suspending all routine visa services around the world due to the global coronavirus pandemic
The State Department said in a travel advisory US embassies and consulates would still consider emergency visas if they have adequate staff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
