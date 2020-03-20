Isolation wards at Coal India subsidiary-run hospitals, sanitisation steps at premises, says govt

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, state-owned Coal India Ltd has taken measures like setting up of isolation wards in hospitals run by its arms and encouraging usage of e-office, the coal ministry said on Friday. In order to contain the spread of coronavirus infection, the PSU has also taken measures like awareness drives for employees and contractual staff especially for frontline staff, cafeteria staff, drivers, housekeeping staff and maintenance personnel, the coal ministry said in a statement.

All sports, events and public gatherings among others has been discontinued until further orders, it said. The recruitment exam has been postponed until further orders.

The employees having history of foreign travel or contact with travellers from foreign countries are being identified and screened in Coal India arm WCL. "Ministry of Coal is taking various measures for prevention against COVID-19 to ensure strict compliance of the Advisories issued by Government of India from time to time," the statement said.

The Ministry of Coal at its headquarters in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, has deployed a dedicated team of cleaning staff to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitizing of the work place, frequently touched surfaces viz. door handles, door locks, office floors, common corridor and office equipment. At NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), recent travel history in the prescribed format is being obtained for all the guests arriving in company's guest houses.

"Four wards with isolation facilities in NLCIL General Hospital for quarantining 73 persons are kept in readiness to handle any emergency in the context of COVID 19," the statement said. Training workshops were organised for doctors and paramedical staff of NLCIL general hospital on COVID-19.

"NLCIL maintains around 20,000 self-contained quarters under its ambit and health and hygiene of the township," it said. All the health inspectors have been sensitized on the COVID-19.

"CSR Cell of NLCIL is spreading the message in peripheral villages and also distributing the notices," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.