Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isolation wards at Coal India subsidiary-run hospitals, sanitisation steps at premises, says govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:44 IST
Isolation wards at Coal India subsidiary-run hospitals, sanitisation steps at premises, says govt
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, state-owned Coal India Ltd has taken measures like setting up of isolation wards in hospitals run by its arms and encouraging usage of e-office, the coal ministry said on Friday. In order to contain the spread of coronavirus infection, the PSU has also taken measures like awareness drives for employees and contractual staff especially for frontline staff, cafeteria staff, drivers, housekeeping staff and maintenance personnel, the coal ministry said in a statement.

All sports, events and public gatherings among others has been discontinued until further orders, it said. The recruitment exam has been postponed until further orders.

The employees having history of foreign travel or contact with travellers from foreign countries are being identified and screened in Coal India arm WCL. "Ministry of Coal is taking various measures for prevention against COVID-19 to ensure strict compliance of the Advisories issued by Government of India from time to time," the statement said.

The Ministry of Coal at its headquarters in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, has deployed a dedicated team of cleaning staff to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitizing of the work place, frequently touched surfaces viz. door handles, door locks, office floors, common corridor and office equipment. At NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), recent travel history in the prescribed format is being obtained for all the guests arriving in company's guest houses.

"Four wards with isolation facilities in NLCIL General Hospital for quarantining 73 persons are kept in readiness to handle any emergency in the context of COVID 19," the statement said. Training workshops were organised for doctors and paramedical staff of NLCIL general hospital on COVID-19.

"NLCIL maintains around 20,000 self-contained quarters under its ambit and health and hygiene of the township," it said. All the health inspectors have been sensitized on the COVID-19.

"CSR Cell of NLCIL is spreading the message in peripheral villages and also distributing the notices," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea apparently fires missile -Japan's coast guard

Japans coast guard said on Saturday that North Korea appeared to have fired a missile which landed outside Japans exclusive economic zone EEZ waters.North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean ...

Winter is coming: cooling weather in Brazil could fan coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is landing in South America as summer days in the southern hemisphere draw to a close and winter approaches, potentially worsening the spread of the pandemic in Brazil and other parts of the region, medical experts told Reut...

Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq last week in which two American troops and a British service member were killed. Maybe we shouldnt say yet, said Trum...

Illinois governor orders residents to 'shelter-in-place' starting Saturday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday all state residents to shelter-in-place starting Saturday evening in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All non-essential businesses are to close indefinitely, with exceptions for hospitals, doct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020