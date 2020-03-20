Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances at end of blistering week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:43 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street advances at end of blistering week

Wall Street's main stock indexes rose more than 1% on Friday, as dramatic intervention by U.S. policymakers halted the worst monthly selloff in U.S. equities in three decades. The measures unleashed by the White House and the central bank have injected a note of optimism in the markets, after weeks of steep declines that ended a record 11-year bull run.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped more than 2%, propped up by heavyweights Microsoft, Amazon and Apple , while airlines gained 4.5% after losing more than half their value since late-February. Investors are counting on further easing in the next few days, as the Senate mulls a $1 trillion package that would include direct financial help for Americans.

"It's the effect of both central banks and governments signaling that they're willing to do whatever it takes," said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank. "But in general, I don't think these movements signal that the worst is over and that we are going to get back to normal anytime soon."

Fears over the severity of the outbreak have wiped off nearly 30% - or more than $8 trillion - from the value of the benchmark S&P index since its record closing high on Feb. 19, as the rapid spread of COVID-19 shuts down large cities and upends business activity. California became the latest U.S. state to issue an unprecedented statewide "stay at home" order as the number of coronavirus deaths in the country hit 200.

A Reuters poll of economists suggested the global economy was already in recession. AT&T tumbled 4.1% as the wireless carrier warned the virus might have a material impact on financial results and canceled a $4 billion share repurchase agreement.

At 10:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 264.57 points, or 1.32%, at 20,351.76, the S&P 500 was up 24.68 points, or 1.02%, at 2,434.07. The Nasdaq Composite was up 150.03 points, or 2.10%, at 7,300.60. Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were trading higher, with technology and consumer discretionary stocks leading gains.

Energy sector advanced 3%, rebounding from the lowest levels in nearly two decades, even as oil prices weakened. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners more than 2-to-1 on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 31 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 57 new lows. Markets also face a "quadruple witching" on Friday, where investors unwind positions in futures and options contracts before their expiration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil cuts growth, sees coronavirus quickly ravaging health system

Brazil began to process the accelerating horrors of the spread of the new coronavirus on Friday, slashing economic growth outlooks, warning of a healthcare collapse and announcing new measures to fight a crisis that has also taken a toll on...

Delta warns of 80% revenue drop as US carriers fear doom

Delta Air Lines on Friday warned the coronavirus pandemic will cut its second quarter earnings by 80 per cent compared to 2019, and ratings agency SP said other US carriers faced similar fates. Were now projecting our June quarter revenues ...

Confessions, books and peep shows: Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Father Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, administering confession to worshippers car by car, at times leaning forward as he struggled to hear them from the six-feet distance imposed by soci...

U.S. envoy to S.Africa draws fire after possible virus exposure

U.S. State Department employees have complained about the U.S. ambassador to South Africas failure to self-isolate immediately after returning from a U.S. visit when she attended a March 7 Mar-a-Lago event, some of whose attendees have test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020