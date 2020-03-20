Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mining, quarrying sector grows by 4.4 pc in Jan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:47 IST
Mining, quarrying sector grows by 4.4 pc in Jan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Production of mining and quarrying sector grew by 4.4 per cent in January, the Mines Ministry said on Friday. The cumulative growth for April- January 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year has been 1 per cent, it said.

"The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of January 2020....at 124.3, was 4.4% higher as compared to the level in the month of January 2019," the ministry said in a statement. In January, the production of coal was 750 lakh tonnes, lignite 45 lakh tonnes, natural bauxite 2,146 thousand tonnes and chromite 445 thousand tonnes among others, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil cuts growth, sees coronavirus quickly ravaging health system

Brazil began to process the accelerating horrors of the spread of the new coronavirus on Friday, slashing economic growth outlooks, warning of a healthcare collapse and announcing new measures to fight a crisis that has also taken a toll on...

Delta warns of 80% revenue drop as US carriers fear doom

Delta Air Lines on Friday warned the coronavirus pandemic will cut its second quarter earnings by 80 per cent compared to 2019, and ratings agency SP said other US carriers faced similar fates. Were now projecting our June quarter revenues ...

Confessions, books and peep shows: Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Father Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, administering confession to worshippers car by car, at times leaning forward as he struggled to hear them from the six-feet distance imposed by soci...

U.S. envoy to S.Africa draws fire after possible virus exposure

U.S. State Department employees have complained about the U.S. ambassador to South Africas failure to self-isolate immediately after returning from a U.S. visit when she attended a March 7 Mar-a-Lago event, some of whose attendees have test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020