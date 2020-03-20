Mining, quarrying sector grows by 4.4 pc in Jan

Production of mining and quarrying sector grew by 4.4 per cent in January, the Mines Ministry said on Friday. The cumulative growth for April- January 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year has been 1 per cent, it said.

"The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of January 2020....at 124.3, was 4.4% higher as compared to the level in the month of January 2019," the ministry said in a statement. In January, the production of coal was 750 lakh tonnes, lignite 45 lakh tonnes, natural bauxite 2,146 thousand tonnes and chromite 445 thousand tonnes among others, it added.

