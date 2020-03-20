Left Menu
Odisha govt asks RBI, banks to ensure enough cash in branches

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:48 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:33 IST
Odisha government on Friday asked banks to ensure that sufficient cash is available in all branches and ATMs across the state. The state Finance Department in letters to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and different banks said the government has been taking several measures in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, including the release of old-age pension in advance.

"Since it is a crucial time, public may also require more cash in hand. Keeping this in view, it is requested to make available sufficient cash in the currency chests, bank branches, ATM counters across the state to meet the exigencies," the letter said. "It may be ensured that no bank/ATM counter goes without cash in near future," it added.

The state government's move came following reports that cash was not available at certain ATMs in the state..

