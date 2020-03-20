Left Menu
Asus India asks all employees to work from home from March 23

  New Delhi
  20-03-2020
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:59 IST
Asus India asks all employees to work from home from March 23
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

PC maker Asus India has made it mandatory for all employees to work from home (WFH) from March 23, in line with government advisory to check the spread of coronavirus. The company has also restricted travel of employees and visitors to office.

"Effective 23rd March we have made WFH mandatory for all employees across India till 31st March, following the recent guidance from the government. We have also restricted the travel of employees," Asus India and South Asia Regional Director Leon Yu said in a statement. The company has around 300 employees in India.

Yu said the company hasn't experienced any major jolts to the business, and it is being carried out as usual while ensuring proper precautions. "At Asus, it is our utmost endeavor to protect our employees by taking the best precautions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Till last week our employees across all geographies were divided into two teams and alternate day WFH was implemented," Yu said. "We have also provided all employees with masks and hand sanitizers while operating within the office premises or on the field," he added.

