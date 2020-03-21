Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil expects almost 0% growth in 2020 due to virus: government

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 02:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 01:05 IST
Brazil expects almost 0% growth in 2020 due to virus: government

Brazil's government on Friday drastically downgraded its growth projections for 2020 by 2.1 per cent to practically zero (0.02 per cent) due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Economy Ministry had already dropped its expectations from 2.4 to 2.1 per cent on March 11 in a first re-evaluation based on the impact of the deadly virus

The new projection leaves Brazil on the verge of its first recession since 2015-16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Arcadia Group shuts all stores due to coronavirus outbreak

UK-based retailer Arcadia Group said on Friday it is closing all its stores amid the coronavirus outbreak. In line with many other retailers, the Group has made the difficult decision to close until further notice all of our stores from 4 p...

Iran judicial authority says liaising with France over prisoner swap

Irans judicial authority said Friday Tehran was liaising with Paris over the release of a French prisoner held in the Islamic republic after France released an Iranian threatened with extradition to the US. The Iranian, Jallal Rohollahnejad...

Russia's Rosneft CEO says we need to maintain contact with Saudi Arabia - RIA

Russia and Saudi Arabia need to maintain contact, Igor Sechin, chief executive with Russias top oil producer Rosneft, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Friday.I have no doubts that contact should continue. These two Russia and Saud...

UK state to pay workers' wages to stem coronavirus layoffs

Britains government will pay a massive share of private-sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing staff as it resorts to war-time levels of borrowing to prop up the economy during its coronavirus shutdown.Today I can announce that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020