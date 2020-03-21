Left Menu
Development News Edition

LIC eyes sale of 2.5 cr individual policies, Rs 55,000 cr in premium collection for FY'20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 17:37 IST
LIC eyes sale of 2.5 cr individual policies, Rs 55,000 cr in premium collection for FY'20

State-run life insurer LIC is hopeful of crossing its fiscal target of selling over 2.5 crore individual policies and a premium collection of more than Rs 55,000 crore before March 31, 2020. This is 17 per cent growth in terms of number of individual policies sold compared to the number of policies sold in FY19.

"We have created a new record by selling 2,17,00,000 individual policies and a premium collection of Rs 50,500 crore as on March 21, 2020," the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) said. The life insurer said it is confident of crossing its target of 2.5 crore individual policies well before March-end.

In the previous fiscal, the corporation had sold 2,14,03,905 individual policies. Typically, March is considered an important month for insurance companies when they witness maximum sale of policies.

In the group insurance policies, LIC has collected a premium of Rs 1.15 lakh crore, so far, against a target of Rs 60,000 crore it had set in the beginning of the year. As of end February 2020, the new business performance of LIC showed an impressive growth of 12.85 per cent in its first-year premium income and 21.84 per cent in number of policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • LIC

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Electoral court postpones Bolivia general election over virus

Bolivias Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced on Saturday it was indefinitely postponing Mays general election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters were due to head to the polls on May 3 to elect a permanent successor to former president...

Swiss coronavirus cases surge, canton orders seniors to stay home

Switzerland on Saturday reported 6,100 coronavirus infections, 25 more than a day earlier, and 56 deaths, the Swiss health ministry said, as the canton of Ticino that borders hard-hit Italy banned seniors over 65 from leaving their homes to...

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus -witnesses

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday that limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said. Anyone violating the curfew,...

Cyprus reports its first coronavirus death - health ministry

Cyprus registered its first death from coronavirus on Saturday, the health ministry said, involving an individual who had underlying health issues.No further details were made available in a health ministry statement. As of Saturday, Cyprus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020