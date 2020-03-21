Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Three airlines suspend flights to Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 19:44 IST
Coronavirus: Three airlines suspend flights to Assam
Jindal told reporters that airports being an essential service will remain operational during the 'Janata Curfew'. Image Credit: ANI

Private airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo and Bhutan's flag carrier Druk Airways have suspended their flights to airports in Assam in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a top AAI official said on Saturday. However, all 12 airports in the Northeast will remain open during the 'Janata Curfew' scheduled on Sunday, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Regional Executive Director for the region, Sanjeev Jindal said.

Druk Airways suspended its flight from Bhutan's Paro to Singapore via Guwahati from Saturday till March 29, he said. SpiceJet suspended its four flights from Kolkata to Assam's Guwahati and Dibrugarh from March 24 till March 30, while IndiGo canceled its Agartala-Chennai flight via Guwahati from Sunday till March 28, the official said.

Jindal told reporters that airports being an essential service will remain operational during the 'Janata Curfew'. "All 12 airports in the Northeast will remain functional with most flights operating. We have spoken to taxi operators, unions and associations and they have assured us to run their services," he said.

So far, not a single case of coronavirus infection has been reported in the Northeast, the official said. "We are trying our best to remain in that category. We are conducting the screening of passengers with assistance from state governments.

"We are sanitizing the airports and providing necessary equipment to CISF and airline personnel," Jindal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia allocates 2.5 billion dinars ($850 mln) to face effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 mln to face the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday.Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpone taxe...

Electoral court postpones Bolivia general election over virus

Bolivias Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced on Saturday it was indefinitely postponing Mays general election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters were due to head to the polls on May 3 to elect a permanent successor to former president...

Swiss coronavirus cases surge, canton orders seniors to stay home

Switzerland on Saturday reported 6,100 coronavirus infections, 25 more than a day earlier, and 56 deaths, the Swiss health ministry said, as the canton of Ticino that borders hard-hit Italy banned seniors over 65 from leaving their homes to...

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus -witnesses

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday that limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said. Anyone violating the curfew,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020