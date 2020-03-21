Best Buy withdraws fiscal 2021 financial guidance

Best Buy Co Inc said on Saturday that the company withdrew all financial guidance for fiscal 2021, for both the first quarter and full year, due to increased uncertainty related to the potential impacts of the coronavirus.

The retailer said it drew the full amount of its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility, which was undrawn as of Feb. 1.

The company also said it suspended all share repurchases and is shifting to enhanced curbside service only for all of its stores on an interim basis starting from March 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

